CommUnity DJ Battle: Mexico v. Japan Tuesday, October 4, 2016

By Hunter Ferguson

In a world where killing is making the news almost daily, the need for cultural compromise and interaction is becoming increasingly important. CommUnity is Ferrum’s theme this year. It was selected as the theme to promote people with different cultures, races and backgrounds to come together as a community to inform and help each other. On the night of Sept. 15, a Rec 341 class put on an event that shows that exact theme. The Panther’s Den was live and full of excitement from seven to eight p.m.. Music, food and lemonade are always sure to bring a crowd, and it didn’t fail. However, to emphasize the diversity and educational components, Jose Gutierrez of Mexico and Taiki Sawabe of Japan each selected three songs of their respective countries. By selecting three songs, all of different genres, it allowed us Americans to dance, have fun and also be informed on the different styles of music that is out there.

“I hope our two DJ’s feel the warmth and spirit of Ferrum.” Dr. Chris Mayer (professor of Rec 341) said “I also hope the students open their minds to different ideas and forms of music and culture. We aren’t just citizens to the United States, we are citizens to the world.” Although the event was successful and everyone had a good time, there is more planning than just picking what types of tacos and drinks to serve. Sophomore Tionna McKenney works for facility services and explains the work that goes into setting up for these events that sometimes people take for granted. “Getting all the speakers, laptops and lights together is a lot. We have to get the lighting right, it is different for each event; we have to match the mood. Also, it is important to know how many people are coming so we can figure out the seating and tables.”

The hour long event served its purpose and the two participants had a great time watching everyone enjoy their country’s music. Mayer felt like his event was a success. “Diversity can sometimes backfire and split people up. So we want our events to be educational, fun and interactive. I thought we could raise respect for different cultures through food, music and dancing, and I feel like we accomplished that.”